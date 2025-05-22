Rahul turned Delhi University into a circus for surprise photo-op: BJP

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Taking a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his Delhi University visit, the BJP on Thursday said he turned the campus into a circus for a "surprise photo-op".

BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya said the campus, caught off guard, was thrown into chaos.

Sharing the video clip of a woman angrily questioning Gandhi while he walked on without engaging, Malviya said in an X post, "But amidst the staged optics, the real moment came when angry students confronted him -- demanding answers about his remarks on Pahalgam, questioning the intent behind casting aspersions on our security forces and Operation Sindoor." "At a time when the entire nation is united behind our brave soldiers, the Congress would do well to remember: India is watching. And it won't forget these games," Malviya added.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, interacted with students from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes at the Delhi University's North Campus, focusing on issues of representation, equality and academic justice.

The session was held at the office of the Delhi University Students' Union president.

The university condemned Gandhi's "unannounced" visit and said it hoped that such a thing would not happen again. His visit was a breach of institutional protocol and a disruption of student governance operations, the varsity said.