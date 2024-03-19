Rahul under sway of 'anti-Hindu' elements, people will respond in elections: BJP on 'shakti' remarks

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi intensified his attack over Rahul Gandhi's "fight against a shakti” remarks, the BJP on Tuesday said the entire country is “angry” with the Congress leader's comments against the Hindu faith and that it will be a major issue in this Lok Sabha election.

The ruling party also asked if Gandhi can speak in the same "derogatory" terms against any other religion and said the people of the country would give their reply to his remarks in the upcoming elections.

“Congress is no more a party imbued with the doctrine and ideals of Mahatma Gandhi. Under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, the Congress is now pursuing Maoist ideology, divisive, separatist... and anti-Hindu thoughts,” senior BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told a press conference at the party headquarters here.

Rahul Gandhi is completely under the sway of “these elements”, he alleged.

At a rally in Mumbai on Sunday, Gandhi had said, "We are not fighting against a political party...We are not fighting against Narendra Modi, nor are we fighting against one person. But, one face has been projected in the forefront." "In Hindu dharma, there is a word 'shakti'. We are fighting against a 'shakti' (power). The question arises as to what is that 'shakti'...," he had said in the presence of several opposition leaders of the INDIA bloc.

Reacting sharply, Prasad on Tuesday vehemently condemned Gandhi’s remarks. “This country is angry (over Gandhi’s remarks). The country will not accept such repeated insults to its faith,” the BJP leader said.

“We vehemently condemn this (Gandhi’s remarks). The country will give a reply to this. We will make it a major issue in this election,” he told reporters.

Prime Minister Modi also launched yet another blistering attack over Rahul Gandhi's remarks, saying those out to destroy "shakti" will themselves be destroyed.

Addressing a rally in Salem, Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday, he alleged that the constituents of the INDIA bloc would never speak ill about any other faith, but would not lose a second in abusing the Hindu religion.

Gandhi had on Monday clarified that he was not talking about any religious power but the 'shakti' of unrighteousness, corruption and falsehood.

The Congress leader had accused Prime Minister Modi of twisting his words and said he was speaking about the power of which Modi was wearing the mask.

Reacting to it, Prasad said it was not clear as to what Gandhi wanted to say in his clarification. “Denigrating and castigating Hindu gods, Hindu practices and Hindu ideals has become the biggest theme of the political campaign of the Congress these days”, the BJP leader charged.

He said Gandhi has resorted to levelling baseless allegations against the Modi government as he does not get votes.

“The Congress is in trouble due to coterie culture in the party,” the BJP leader alleged, as he slammed the main opposition party leaders for defending Gandhi over his “shakti” remarks.

Prasad also accused Gandhi of trying to build pressure on central probe agencies and asked him to refrain from doing it.

The Modi government's “fight against corruption” cannot be stopped by such pressures, he said. PTI PK PK RT RT