Rahul undermined Parliament's dignity: BJP as Cong leader refers to ex-army chief's 'memoir'

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) The BJP on Monday alleged that Rahul Gandhi undermined the dignity of Parliament and hurt the morale of the Indian soldiers with his false accusations in the Lok Sabha on the India-China border issue in defiance of Speaker Om Birla's ruling.

A row erupted in the Lok Sabha after the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha sought to quote from an unpublished "memoir" of former Army chief Gen M M Naravane (retd). However, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other BJP members strongly opposed it and accused the Congress leader of "misleading" the House.

The uproar went on for about 50 minutes with the Lok Sabha Speaker repeatedly stating that no book or newspaper clipping can be quoted on a matter not related to the proceedings of the House, and Gandhi insisting that the document was authenticated and he could quote from it.

BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni slammed the Congress leader for insisting on speaking on the issue despite the speaker's ruling against it. "This is the height of the ideological bankruptcy of this stubborn Rahul Gandhi," he said on X.

"After tarnishing the image of the country and the Indian Army from foreign soil, Rahul Gandhi has now started defaming the country and insulting India's brave soldiers even inside Parliament," the BJP MP added.

Baluni alleged that Gandhi not only undermined the dignity of Parliament but also hurt the morale of the brave Indian soldiers through his "continuous false accusations and misleading statements".

"How did Rahul Gandhi know what was written in a book that hasn't even been published yet? Furthermore, repeatedly reiterating the same baseless claim in the House, despite being instructed otherwise by the Speaker, is not only an insult to the Chair, but also an insult to the country and the armed forces," the BJP leader added.

Baluni said it was "extremely unfortunate" that Gandhi was misleading the nation from the floor of the House without any evidence despite repeated interventions by the Lok Sabha Speaker.

"Former Army Chief General Manoj Naravane has stated on several platforms how our brave soldiers gave a befitting reply to China in Doklam and forced them to retreat," the BJP leader added.

Hitting out at Gandhi, Union minister Giriraj Singh alleged that the Congress leader was speaking the "language of enemies" in Parliament. "He speaks the language of enemies inside the House, within the country and abroad," he told PTI Videos in the Parliament House complex.

"This is not Sonia Gandhi's residence. This is the Lok Sabha. It will function according to the Speaker's rulings and rules specified in the rule book," Singh added.

Several opposition leaders, including TMC's Mahua Moitra and Kalyan Banerjee, RJD's Manoj Jha, and SP chief Yadav, rallied behind Gandhi over the issue. PTI PK PK NSD NSD