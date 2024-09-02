Rahul urges Centre, Andhra govt to provide rehabilitation packages for those affected by rains

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) With parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh reeling from torrential rains, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday urged Congress leaders and workers to mobilise all available resources to support the ongoing relief and rescue efforts.

Gandhi asserted that the Telangana Government is working tirelessly to manage the crisis and initiate the rebuilding process.

"I strongly urge both the central government and the Andhra Pradesh government to swiftly provide comprehensive rehabilitation packages for all those affected by this disaster," he said.

"My thoughts are with the people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as they endure relentless rainfall and devastating floods," the former Congress chief said.

He extended his deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones.

"I urge Congress leaders and workers to mobilise all available resources to support the ongoing relief and rescue efforts," Gandhi said.

At least 16 people lost their lives in various rain-related incidents as heavy rains lashed Telangana and the state government on Monday put the damage at Rs 5,000 crore as per preliminary estimates and sought an immediate assistance of Rs 2,000 crore from the Centre.

The incessant rainfall caused inundation of low-lying areas, damage to agricultural crops and disruption of the state's rail and road links with neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who announced an ex-gratia of Rs five lakh each to the kin of those killed in the rain-related incidents, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the rain-hit areas and declare the floods as a national calamity.

Nearly 4.5 lakh people were affected by the unprecedented rainfall and floods in Andhra Pradesh over the past three days. There have been 15 fatalities and 31,238 people have been evacuated to 166 relief camps. PTI ASK RT