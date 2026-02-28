Rahul urges govt to take proactive measures to safeguard Indians

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday expressed concern over the escalating hostilities between Israel-US and Iran and urged the government of India to take immediate proactive steps to ensure the safety of all Indians in the middle east.

"The rapidly escalating hostilities between US-Israel and Iran are deeply concerning.

"The safety and security of every Indian citizen across the Middle East must be our highest priority," the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said in a post on X.

"I urge the Government of India to take immediate and proactive measures to safeguard our people," Gandhi also said.

The US and Israel launched a major attack on Iran on Saturday. Iran responded, targeting Israel with missiles and drones and also striking US military installations in Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar. PTI SKC ZMN