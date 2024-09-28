Rahul urges Jaishankar to press Sri Lanka for release of 37 Tamil Nadu fishermen

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday raised with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar the issue of the arrest of 37 fishermen from Tamil Nadu and urged him to take up the matter with the Sri Lankan authorities to ensure the early release of the Indian nationals and their boats.

In a letter to Jaishankar, Gandhi said the "recurring incidents of small and marginal Indian fisherfolk being apprehended by Sri Lankan authorities and the unjust seizure of assets and imposition of hefty fines by them warrants strict condemnation".

Referring to the arrest of 37 Tamil fishermen and the seizure of their boats by Sri Lankan authorities on September 21, 2024, the Congress leader said, "R Sudha, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) from Mayiladuthurai Parliamentary Constituency informed me that the arrested fishermen are small-scale fisherfolk operating close to the coast, and that on the day of the incident they had attempted to rescue a Sri Lankan boat in distress." It was stated that despite contacting Sri Lankan authorities for assistance with the rescue, the fishermen were arrested on the grounds of crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line, he said.

Furthermore, the fishing boats seized were community property purchased through pooled resources, he said.

"A copy of Adv. R. Sudha's representation is enclosed herewith..," he said.

"I request you to kindly take up this matter with the Sri Lankan authorities and ensure the early release of the fishermen and their boats," Gandhi said in his letter to Jaishankar.

Tamil Chief Minister M K Stalin had on Monday apprised Jaishankar of the arrest of the 37 Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy and the seizure of three boats while seeking measures for their release. PTI ASK RT