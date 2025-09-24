Rahul urges state, central govts to act swiftly to restore normalcy in flood-hit Kolkata

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday offered condolences to the families of those killed due to torrential rains and flooding in Kolkata and urged both the state and central governments to act swiftly to restore normalcy.

Kolkata struggled to return to normalcy on Wednesday as several areas, particularly Salt Lake and pockets of the north and central parts of the city, remained waterlogged, a day after torrential rain left at least 10 people dead, nine of them due to electrocution.

The downpour -- among the heaviest in nearly four decades -- left Kolkata and adjoining districts paralysed on Tuesday, crippling air, rail and road transport, shutting educational institutions, and prompting the state government to advance Puja holidays.

"My thoughts are with the people of Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal as they endure the devastation caused by incessant rainfall and flooding. Heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones," Gandhi said on X.

"I urge Congress workers to extend all possible support, and request state and central governments to act swiftly to help restore normalcy," the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha said.

The deluge - 251.4 mm in less than 24 hours - was the highest since 1986 and the sixth-highest single-day rainfall in the last 137 years, only behind the record 369.6 mm in 1978, 253 mm in 1888, and 259.5, 98 years later.

On Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the maximum hourly rainfall of 98 mm was recorded between 3 am and 4 am, while clarifying that it does not satisfy the cloudburst criteria.

According to the IMD, rainfall exceeding 100 mm in an hour over a 20 to 30 sq km area is defined as a cloudburst.

The deluge, though, turned arterial roads into rivers, snapping Metro and train services, and throwing air travel into disarray as the city gasped for normalcy ahead of Bengal's biggest festival -- Durga Puja -- next week. PTI SKC RHL