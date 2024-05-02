Rahul will be forced to take out 'Congress Dhundho Yatra' after June 4: Shah in Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), May 2 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday attacked Rahul Gandhi, saying he started his party's campaign with Bharat Jodo Yatra that will end with a 'Congress Dhoondho Yatra,' suggesting that the party will get a severe drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing an election rally here, Shah alleged that Rahul, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and SP's Akhilesh Yadav did not attend the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya fearing this may alienate their vote bank.

Shah said that this election is for ending terrorism and Naxalism and making India the third major economy globally.

Shah hit out at the INDIA bloc partner Samajwadi Party, saying it indulges in dynastic politics for its president Akhilesh Yadav has given tickets to five members of his family in the current election.

He said that while Akhilesh is contesting from Kannauj and his wife Dimple Yadav is in fray from Mainpuri, Akshay Yadav, Aditya Yadav, and Dharmendra Yadav, all three his family members, are contenders from Firozabad, Budaun, and Azamgarh. PTI ABN ABN VN VN