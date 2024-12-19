Rahul will not push anyone or be rude: Omar defends Cong leader

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday came to the defence of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, dismissing the BJP's claims that Gandhi physically pushed two ruling party members in the Parliament premises.

"I know Rahul Gandhi. He will not push anybody; he is not the kind of person to be nasty or rude to anyone...no one, leave alone Parliamentarian, he cannot even push someone walking on the road," he said.

Talking to reporters after his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah here, Abdullah emphasised that any incidents that occurred should be addressed by the Speaker of the House.

"Parliament ka mahaul theek rehna chahiye aur Parliament ke andar kaam hona chahiye banisbat ke Parliament ke bahar jhagde (the atmosphere in Parliament should remain respectful, and legislative work should take precedence over conflicts outside the House)," he said.

Earlier, Abdullah took to X to defend Gandhi and said, "I know Rahul, he would not push anyone much less a Member of Parliament. It's simply not in his nature to be rude or nasty to anyone".

A face-off between the opposition and NDA MPs in Parliament premises over the alleged insult to B R Ambedkar left former minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi injured. The BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of pushing the senior member, a charge rejected by the Congress leader.

The Congress also claimed that BJP MPs pushed its chief Mallikarjun Kharge and "physically manhandled" Rahul Gandhi.

In a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, senior Congress MPs asked him to initiate an inquiry into the incident.