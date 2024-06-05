Rahul will sit in Rae Bareli every Saturday, Sunday to solve people's problems: Dinesh Singh

Raebareli (UP), Jun 5 (PTI) BJP's Rae Bareli candidate Dinesh Pratap Singh, who lost to Rahul Gandhi, said on Wednesday that he will be on a partial leave only on Saturdays and Sundays for a year and hoped the Congress leader will solve the problems of the locals.

According to the Election Commission (EC), Rahul Gandhi secured a total of 6,87,649 votes against Dinesh Pratap Singh who got 2,97,619 votes.

In a letter addressed to media on Wednesday that was directed to the locals of Rae Bareli, Singh wrote, "I humbly request the people of Raebareli, that I have been serving you continuously from 2019 to 2024 without getting tired or stopping. During this time, my family responsibilities have lagged behind, my sons and daughters have become marriageable, and I have to fulfil those responsibilities too.

"After serving the government and the party, we get only Saturdays and Sundays to fulfil our family responsibilities. Hence, I ask you for partial leave for one year only on Saturdays and Sundays to fulfil my family responsibilities. I will continue to serve you as before on the rest of the days. I will be with you in every happiness and sorrow," he said.

Hoping that the people will not feel his absence as Rahul Gandhi will be there for them, the UP minister said now that Rahul Gandhi is the MP of Raebareli, the Congress leader will sit in Rae Bareli every Saturday and Sunday to solve all their problems.

"He (Rahul Gandhi) will also be with you in every happiness and sorrow, whether it is the marriage of your daughter or any other purpose," he added.

Singh also thanked the people who voted for him and said he will take their responsibility.

He expressed his "heartfelt gratitude" to three three lakh voters of Rae Bareli who gave him their blessings even in adverse circumstances and said their responsibility will always remain on his shoulders.

Despite getting a historic drubbing at the hands of Rahul Gandhi, Singh questioned the victory of the Congress leader.

"Rahul Gandhi's victory has not been due to himself, his party, his service and his ability, but he has got success due to the temporary support of voters and workers of SP," Singh said and added that whereas he has received the blessings of around three lakh votes from the people of Raebareli due to his party and his service. PTI CDN KSS KSS