Rahul will win in Pakistan, it's 'balle balle' Modi in India: Himanta

Guwahati, May 3 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will win in Pakistan if elections are held there but in India, victory will be of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sarma had lashed out at Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday as well, calling them "irrelevant" in Assam and "past the expiry date".

"Rahul Gandhi is very popular in Pakistan and if elections are held there and he contests those, he will win by a huge margin, there is no doubt about it," Sarma said on the sidelines of a rally in Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency, when asked for his reaction on a former Pakistani minister praising the Congress leader.

"We lift our hands in surrender that we cannot match Rahul Gandhi in Pakistan and he will definitely win there," the CM said, sarcastically.

A former minister in Imran Khan's cabinet in Pakistan, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, had shared a video featuring Gandhi on his social media handle on Thursday and praised him, drawing sharp criticism from the BJP, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sarma maintained that nothing will happen in India as desired by Pakistan, and rather, "the opposite will happen in Bharat".

"In Bharat, it's 'balle balle' Narendra Modi," Sarma said, in reply to a question on Gandhi's winning chances in the two Lok Sabha seats he is contesting.

Gandhi, who is already seeking to retain the Wayanad constituency in Kerala, on Friday also filed his nomination papers from Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli, a traditional Congress bastion held by his mother Sonia Gandhi in the outgoing Lok Sabha.

Earlier on Thursday, Sarma had hit out at the Gandhi siblings and said, "Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi are irrelevant in Assam. They are past the expiry date." He had also dismissed allegations made by Vadra that 'mafia raj' prevailed in Assam.

"Priyanka Gandhi has not seen Congress-ruled period in Assam. Now, there are no blasts, firing incidents, ULFA or NDFB which prevailed at that time," he said.

The CM asserted that if getting jobs without paying bribes or bringing 30 lakh people under 'Orunodoi' scheme define 'mafia raj', then people will want such a 'mafia raj'.

The CM also hit back at the Congress' "washing machine" jibe at the BJP, alleging that the grand old party has a "big, high voltage washing machine" which was used to cleanse Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"They (Congress) have a big washing machine, which was used to wash Arvind Kejriwal. Four months ago, Priyanka Gandhi (Vadra) had said Kejriwal had looted money through liquor scam, and now all of a sudden, he becomes a good person? Which high-voltage washing machine does she have?" Sarma added. PTI SSG RG SSG ACD