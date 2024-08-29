Rahul writes to UP CM, seeks arrest of main accused in Dalit man's killing

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth to ensure the arrest of the main accused in the killing of a 22-year-old Dalit man in Rae Bareli's Salon area so that the victim's family can get justice.

In a letter to Adityanath, Gandhi said Arjun Pasi, a resident of Pichwariya village under his parliamentary district Raebareli, was shot dead on August 11, 2024. Last week he had gone to the house of the victim's family to express condolences, he said.

"The family members informed me about the incident and told me that out of the seven named accused in the incident, six have been arrested, but the main accused Vishal has not been arrested yet.

"It was also brought to my notice by the family members and other villagers that Vishal Singh enjoys political protection, due to which he is not being arrested," Gandhi said in his letter in Hindi dated August 26.

After meeting the victim's family, Gandhi said, he met the district magistrate and superintendent of police and talked to them about the incident and informed them about the seriousness of the matter.

"Even after two weeks of the incident, the main accused has not been arrested yet, due to which the victim's family and the local Dalit community are forced to live in an atmosphere of fear and insecurity. Also, a very poor, exploited, Dalit family is being denied justice," the former Congress chief said.

"Therefore, you are requested to get the main accused arrested as soon as possible so that the victim's family can get justice. Please inform me about the action taken in this regard," Gandhi said in his communication to Adityanath.

Pasi was allegedly killed after a quarrel over money owed by the accused to his brother, who is a barber.

Gandhi on August 20 met the family of the deceased and claimed that the people in the area were angry because no action was being taken against the "mastermind" behind the killing.

"All people here are demanding justice because a Dalit man has been killed. His entire family has been threatened, one person has been killed but no action is being taken here...," Gandhi had told reporters at Bhuvalpur Sisni village.

After his brief interaction with the victim's family, Gandhi said the killing of the Dalit man was a "clear-cut" case of injustice and he would "put pressure" to ensure that justice is delivered to them. PTI ASK RHL