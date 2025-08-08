Rahul's allegations against EC reflect his 'mental bankruptcy', he should apologise: MP CM

Ujjain, Aug 8 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying he is in a state of "mental bankruptcy" and should apologise to the country for levelling baseless allegations against the Election Commission (EC).

Talking to reporters here, the BJP Chief Minister said raising questions on the election process is an "urban Naxalite" mentality.

"The kind of statements that Rahul Gandhi has made shows he is in a state of mental bankruptcy," Yadav maintained.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha sometimes insults the Army and then makes comments on judiciary, he opined.

Gandhi has now publicly raised questions on the EC, a constitutional body, and the election process, Yadav stated.

"In a way, this is an urban Naxalite mentality. He should apologise to the country," he demanded.

The Chief Minister said the Congress is losing ground and its support base is shrinking. In this backdrop, Gandhi is free to do whatever he wants to, but should refrain from attacking democratic institutions and constitutional bodies.

"The dignity of the post of Leader of Opposition is getting lowered. This is very unfortunate. Till date, I have not seen a Leader of Opposition who stoops so low and says such things," said Yadav, slamming the Congress MP from Raebareli.

Gandhi should understand that when elections are held in a state, the collector is appointed as the district election officer. When elections were held in Karnataka (one of the states where the Lok Sabha MP has alleged 'vote theft'), there was a Congress government in place, he pointed out.

Even if someone has made a mistake, it is not right to question the entire system for that, the CM argued.

On Thursday, Gandhi, while presenting the data of an assembly constituency in Karnataka, had alleged that this model of 'vote theft' has been implemented in many constituencies by manipulating the elector list so that the BJP benefits.

The former Congress president claimed all this is happening in collusion with the BJP and termed it as a "crime" against the Constitution.

He presented the voter list data of the Mahadevapura assembly constituency in Karnataka and claimed rigging.

Gandhi has also been alleging that the 2024 Maharashtra polls were rigged to ensure victory for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance. PTI MAS RSY