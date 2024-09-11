Rahul's 'anti-reservation' face exposed: Shinde on Cong leader's remarks in US

Mumbai, Sep 11 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said Rahul Gandhi's "anti-reservation" face has now come to fore and the Congress leader's views reflect his "petty mentality".

Gandhi, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, spews venom against the country when he goes abroad and it has been the Congress's habit to do politics in the name of religion and caste, Shinde said.

The CM also said his Mahayuti government, comprising his party Shiv Sena, BJP and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, fully supports reservation.

Gandhi, who is on a visit to the US, told students of the Georgetown University that the Congress would think of scrapping reservations when "India is a fair place", which he said is not the case right now.

During a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington, Gandhi alleged that democracy in India for the last 10 years was broken, but now it is fighting back.

Reacting to the Congress leader's comments, CM Shinde in a post on X said, "Whenever Rahul Gandhi goes abroad, he spews venom against the country. The country can never agree with Rahul Gandhi's petty views. It has been Congress's habit to do politics in the name of religion and caste." "Spreading confusion about the Constitution and reservation has become their fashion," he said.

Rahul Gandhi's "anti-reservation" face has now come before the world, Shinde said.

The CM said the Mahayuti government fully supports reservation and as long as he is a true soldier of the Shiv Sena, he will never let reservation end. PTI MR GK