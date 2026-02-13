New Delhi (PTI): The BJP launched a sharp attack on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, alleging that his conduct remained "anarchic, undemocratic and politically uncivilised" throughout the first leg of the Budget session of Parliament which concluded on Friday.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, senior party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad alleged that the way Congress members behaved during the session at the behest of Gandhi made it clear that he does not believe in any "democratic process, democratic probity, constitutional decorum and rules" of the House.

"He (Rahul Gandhi) will do what he likes... It is a matter of concern that Rahul Gandhi's entire conduct is now becoming anarchic," the BJP MP said.

Prasad alleged that the "entire political conduct" of Gandhi is now becoming an "embodiment of anarchy" with the Congress leader showing no respect for "norms, parliamentary procedures, constitutional proprietary and democratic traditions" during the session.

"The BJP strongly condemns this rampant anarchic, undemocratic and politically uncivilised behaviour of Rahul Gandhi," the former Union minister said.

"Gandhi has not become the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha with his ability or talent. Since he has become the LoP, he should learn a bit," he added.

The tumultuous first leg of the Budget session, which saw heated exchanges over the India-US interim trade deal and unpublished memoir of former army chief M M Naravane, concluded Friday and the House will now reassemble on March 9.

The first part of the session began on January 28 with the address of President Droupadi Murmu to a joint sitting of the two Houses.

Lok Sabha witnessed dramatic scenes and repeated adjournments from February 2 afternoon after the Chair disallowed Gandhi to quote from the excerpts of the memoir of Naravane relating to the India-China conflict of 2020.

The House witnessed noisy protests and dramatic scenes in the coming days leading to the suspension of seven Congress MPs and one CPI-M member from the House for the remainder part of the Budget session for unruly behaviour.

The Opposition also submitted a notice to move a resolution to remove Om Birla as Lok Sabha Speaker.