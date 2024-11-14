Rahul's Constitution waving concept stolen from Latin America, has boomeranged: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Nov 14 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's waving of a red cover Constitution copy is a concept stolen from campaigns in a Latin American nation featuring "anarchist forces", Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday.

Speaking to select members of the press here, he also said the concept had boomeranged on the opposition, especially after it was revealed in a Congress rally in Nagpur that the inside pages of the Constitution copy Gandhi waves are blank.

"This concept is stolen from a Latin American nation where elections were fought taking along anarchist forces and involved waving copies of the Constitution. This is not an original concept of the Congress," the senior BJP leader said.

The concept of waving a copy of the Constitution was a hit till the Nagpur fiasco, Fadnavis asserted.

"What can be a greater insult to the Constitution? Can't you print proper copies of the Constitution? You chant the name of the Constitution but circulate a blank book. They (Congress) are wearing a burkha (veil) of the Constitution but are blank inside. They have no respect for the Constitution," Fadnavis said.

Gandhi has been waving a copy of the Constitution, with a red jacket and a black spine, at election rallies claiming the apex document was under attack by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also said the Congress and Gandhi were pretending to protect the Constitution but insulting Babasaheb Ambedkar by flaunting blank copies at election rallies in Maharashtra.

Assembly polls in Maharashtra will take place on November 20, while results will be declared on November 23. PTI ND/SKU BNM