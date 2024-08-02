Rahul's 'ED raid' comment aimed at seeking people's sympathy: BJP leader Bawankule

Nagpur, Aug 2 (PTI) Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Friday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is spreading rumours about Enforcement Directorate (ED) action against him to gain people's sympathy.
Earlier in the day, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, in a post on X, claimed that an ED raid is being planned against him after his 'chakravyuh' speech in Parliament.
Addressing the media after attending a meeting of the Nagpur District Planning Committee, Bawankule, a former state minister, hit out at Gandhi, saying he will not get any sympathy from people with such theatrical antics.
Asked about the Congress MP's post, Bawankule said, "Why are you afraid? Why are you spreading rumours... all this is being done to gain sympathy. Rahul Gandhi ji is doing drama to burnish his image, attract people's sympathy and set some narrative against Modi ji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi). But he will not get sympathy." In the post, Gandhi said, "Apparently, 2 in 1 didn't like my Chakravyuh speech. ED insiders' tell me a raid is being planned." Using the 'chakravyuh' (an impregnable war framework mentioned in the Mahabharat) metaphor as a leitmotif, Gandhi on Monday had claimed in the Lok Sabha that an atmosphere of fear prevails all around with a group of six trapping the entire country in a 'chakravyuh' he promised would be broken by the opposition INDIA bloc. PTI CLS RSY
