Rahul's 'fighting Indian state' remarks: UP court to deliver verdict on November 7

Sambhal (UP), Oct 28 (PTI) A court here on Tuesday reserved its judgment in a case filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his alleged "fighting the Indian state" remarks made earlier this year.

Additional District Judge (ADJ) II Aarti Fauzdar at the Chandausi district court fixed the verdict for November 7, officials said.

The case was filed by Simran Gupta, national president of the Hindu Shakti Dal, who alleged that Gandhi's comments had "hurt public sentiments".

Speaking to PTI, Gupta said, "On January 15, during the inauguration of the Delhi Congress office, Rahul Gandhi had said that our fight is not with the BJP or RSS but with the Indian State. His statement hurt the feelings of people across the country." Gupta said he initially submitted complaints to several authorities, including the Sambhal District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police, but no action was taken. Subsequently, he filed a complaint in the Chandausi court on January 23.

Hearings were held on May 7, June 16, July 18, August 25, and September 26 and arguments were completed on Tuesday.

Senior advocate Sagir Saifi, representing Gandhi, told PTI, "I presented the defence today, arguing that the revision petition is not maintainable. The court heard both sides and fixed November 7 for judgment."