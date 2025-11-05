Rahul's Haryana vote theft claim 'baseless', attempt to defame country: BJP

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday dismissed Rahul Gandhi's allegation of mass vote theft in the Haryana Assembly Polls as "false and baseless" and accused the Congress leader of raising questions on the Election Commission to hide his failures and defame the country's democracy.

Rijiju's retort came hours after Gandhi cited electoral list data from Haryana to claim that 25 lakh entries were "fake" and the victory in the state was "stolen" from his party last year.

Gandhi said he had "100 per cent" proof of the malfeasance he alleged.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, in a press conference, accused Gandhi of "playing games" in collusion with "anti-India" forces to defame the country.

He said Gandhi goes abroad during elections, does not meet people on the ground, and cries foul after his party loses.

He derided him as someone who cannot work hard or live among the people.

If there is any irregularity with the voting, then one must flag it with the EC or approach the court. "But he never does it," he said about the Congress leader. PTI PK VN VN