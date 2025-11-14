Rahul's 'hydrogen bomb' on vote theft proves weaker than balloon in Bihar polls: BJP's Sahasrabuddhe

Indore, Nov 14 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Vinay Sahasrabuddhe on Friday said the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) sweeping victory in the Bihar assembly polls reflected a mandate for good governance as voters did not want a return of "Rashtriya Janata Dal's jungle raj".

The Bihar assembly election result is beyond expectations, he added.

"The state's voters have rejected the electoral assessments of all political pundits. This election saw a pro-incumbency wave and it is a victory of good governance," Sahasrabuddhe told PTI here.

Targeting the RJD, he said Bihar's voters did not want "jungle raj" to return as they still carry "terrifying memories" associated with that party's previous rule.

Calling Rahul Gandhi the "Congress ke rajputra", Sahasrabuddhe said the Lok Sabha LoP tried to make "baseless allegations" of vote theft an election issue, but voters rejected them completely.

"Bihar's mandate is against the Congress. Rahul Gandhi's so-called hydrogen bomb of vote-theft allegations proved weaker than even a child's balloon," said Sahasrabuddhe, who was here to attend the inauguration of the 11th edition of the Indore Literature Festival.