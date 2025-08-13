Congress blames Rahul's lawyer for raising 'life threat' issue without consent

New Delhi:The Congress on Wednesday said Rahul Gandhi's lawyer raised the issue of threat to his life without his consent and will take back the statement in court on Thursday.

An application, filed before Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Amol Shinde in Pune by Gandhi's lawyer Milind Pawar, said that Gandhi could face harm from the followers of the ideology of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and Nathuram Godse, and providing "preventive protection" is the state's constitutional obligation.

Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said Gandhi's lawyer raised the issue of threat to his life in the court without his consent.

"Mr Gandhi has strong objection to this and tomorrow his lawyer will take back this statement in court," Khera said in a post on X.

He also shared a press release by the lawyer which said "the Pursis dated 13.08.2025 was filed by me in the Court without Instructions from the client".

"The contents of the Pursis were drafted by me without consulting my client Shri. Rahul Gandhi. My client has taken strong exception to filing of this Pursis dated 13.08.2025 and has expressed his disagreement with the contents of the Pursis," Pawar said.

"I shall file a formal application tomorrow for withdrawal of the said Pursis before the Hon'ble Court," he said.

The case, the trial of which is yet to start, pertains to certain comments allegedly made by Gandhi against V D Savarkar, freedom fighter and Hindutva ideologue.

The application said that complainant Satyaki Savarkar had admitted that he is also a direct descendant, through maternal lineage, of Nathuram Godse and Gopal Godse, principal accused in the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi is the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and recently held a press conference in New Delhi, placing before the nation evidence of "electoral fraud" by the Election Commission, the application said.

Gandhi also staged a protest in the Parliament complex, raising slogans such as "vote chor sarkar".

"In light of the documented history of violent and anti-constitutional tendencies linked to the complainant's lineage, and considering the prevailing political climate, there exists a clear, reasonable, and substantial apprehension that Rahul Gandhi may face harm, wrongful implication, or other forms of targeting by persons subscribing to the ideology of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar," the application stated.

"In such circumstances, preventive protection is not only prudent but is a constitutional obligation upon the state," it added.

Advocate Pawar had said earlier this 'Pursis' or application was submitted as a precautionary measure with the objective of "legally safeguarding the fairness, integrity, and transparency of the present proceedings".