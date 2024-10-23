Rahul's playful response on Priyanka as Wayanad MP sparks laughter during bus ride

Wayanad (Kerala), Oct 23 (PTI) When asked if his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would make a better MP than him in Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi playfully responded, "That is a tough question," before quickly adding with a smile, "I don't think so." His light-hearted remark left fellow passengers in splits during a bus ride, showcasing a moment of sibling camaraderie.

Advertisment

This was part of a conversation between Rahul Gandhi, his sister, and a co-passenger on a bus, with AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal also present during the ride through Wayanad.

A video of the exchange was released via Rahul Gandhi’s X handle on Wednesday, hours after his sister filed her nomination for the Wayanad bypoll. He had vacated the hill constituency after he was elected from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh also.

The conversation began with Priyanka asking her brother, "What is this face you are making?" to which the former Wayanad MP replied, "I will miss Wayanad, that is the face I'm making." Expressing his love for Wayanad and his sister, Rahul said, "Who would I choose as MP of Wayanad other than me? It would be my sister." ".... I'm very fond of her. And I love her very much," the Congress leader said, sitting next to his sister on a seat.

Advertisment

He was also full of praise for Priyanka, saying she has many qualities and that she would actually do a good job for Wayanad as an MP.

Rahul said Priyanka is also going to like Wayanad a lot.

Earlier in the day, Priyanka filed the nomination for her maiden electoral battle from Wayanad for the Lok Sabha bypoll as she took out a massive roadshow in Kalpetta and thanked the people of the Hill district for supporting her brother when "the whole world had turned its back" on him. PTI TGB TGB ROH