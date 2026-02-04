Rahul's 'traitor' jab at Bittu: BJP protests near Congress office on Akbar Road

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) BJP leaders and workers on Wednesday staged a protest near the Congress office on Akbar Road here against Rahul Gandhi for calling Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu a "traitor" in the Parliament House Complex.

The protesters gathered at Mansingh Road near the opposition party's office, raising slogans such as "Sikh Sardar Hai, Rahul Gandhi Gaddar Hai", and demanding an apology from the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Police said some of the protesters tried to climb the barricades put up to prevent them from proceeding further. At least seven protesters have been detained.

As BJP protesters dismantled two layers of barricades and moved forward, many of them, including Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, the party's national spokesperson Sardar R P Singh, MLA Tarvinder Marwah, state secretary Impreet Singh and Sikh Cell convener Charanjit Singh Lovely, were detained, the Delhi BJP said in a statement.

Leading the protest, Sachdeva said, "Gandhi has not just abused an individual but the entire Sikh community, which is the pride of the country." "The Congress and the Gandhi family considered Sikhs traitors in 1984, and even today, they hold the same view. Rahul Gandhi has openly revealed what is on his mind," he alleged.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi kicked up a firestorm on Wednesday when he called Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu a "traitor", prompting the BJP to accuse him of insulting the entire Sikh community and demand that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla take action against him.

Several top BJP leaders came out to attack Gandhi, accusing him of having an "anti-Sikh mentality", even as some Sikh MPs stood out in support of him.

The faceoff happened right outside Parliament's Makar Dwar. As Bittu was entering the House Wednesday morning, Gandhi called him "a traitor" and the minister retorted with "desh ke dushman" (enemy of the nation) jibe.

Sardar RP Singh said that Rahul Gandhi's terming an elected MP a "traitor" was against the dignity of the Parliament and the democratic values. His remark has "crossed all limits of decency and propriety", and he must publicly apologise, Singh said.

A senior police officer said that a heavy police deployment was made to maintain law and order conditions.

"During the protest, some of the protesters were trying to climb the barricades installed there. We removed them from there, and at seven to 10 protestors have been detained," the officer added.

Bittu, who belongs to the Sikh community, is a three-time MP and Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries. He switched to the BJP from the Congress ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.