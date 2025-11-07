Rahul's vote theft charge excuse for imminent defeat in Bihar: BJP

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) The BJP on Friday termed Rahul Gandhi's vote theft charge a "fakery" and said that it's nothing but a "pre-poll excuse" for his party's imminent defeat in the Bihar Assembly polls.

The barb came in the wake of Gandhi launching a fresh attack against the BJP, accusing the ruling party of indulging in "wholesale theft" of elections and alleging that Narendra Modi became the prime minister by "stealing" votes.

Gandhi told reporters here that the Congress would show the youth and Gen Z of the country how the BJP stole elections in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

Hitting back, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Rahul Gandhi tried to explode a hydrogen bomb but it has self detonated … All of his bombs have self-detonated, and none of them could stand the scrutiny of the court of law." The party spokesperson told PTI, "Rahul Gandhi's H files should be called hypocrisy files, or it should be called F files – fakery files." "The reality is that these are nothing but pre-poll excuses before Bihar," he charged.

Poonawalla said that the Congress wants to save its "son", referring to Rahul Gandhi. "Therefore, they are blaming the Election Commission's data." Poonawalla also alleged that Gandhi earlier raised questions on EVM and put the blame squarely on rigging for his party's defeat in several elections.