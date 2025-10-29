Rahul's words reflect his contempt for Hindu dharma and Bihar's culture: BJP

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday lashed out at Rahul Gandhi over his remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a poll rally in Bihar, saying the Congress leader's words reflected the “contempt and hatred” that he has for Hindu dharma, Chhath Puja and Bihar's culture.

Denouncing Gandhi for terming Modi's reverence for Chhath puja a “drama”, BJP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said the people of Bihar will ensure a massive defeat of the Mahagathbandhan in the upcoming assembly polls for such “insult of Chhath mahaparva, a symbol of Bihar’s culture and faith".

“The kind of words he has used in his remarks for Chhath Puja and the faith of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in this Chhath mahaparva is condemnable. The people of Bihar are shocked and angry,” he said.

It is a drama when a picture of the Congress leader wearing ‘janeu’ (sacred thread) over ''kurta’ is shown by his party leaders, and then he comes from a temple and tells about his “gotra, not caste”, Trivedi said in a swipe at Gandhi.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Gandhi's remarks were a "big insult" to the public faith in Chhath Puja and have deeply hurt the sentiments of crores of devotees.

"Rahul Gandhi's remarks reflect his hatred for Sanatan culture and also expose the Congress party's deep-seated hatred and frustration against Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the senior BJP leader, who is also party's in-charge for the Bihar polls, said in a post on X.

"Rahul Gandhi made such remarks out of his feudal thinking, political frustration, and fear of defeat," he said, adding, "This is the same mentality that has previously led to indecent statements against the Prime Minister and his revered mother." Trivedi also took on RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, asking how much more “insult of Biharis” he will bear.

This came after Gandhi unleashed a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Modi, alleging that he would do anything, even dance, for votes if asked by electors. Addressing the poll rally in Bihar, the Congress leader also remarked, “If Modi ji wants to do drama, wants to do drama of Chhath Puja, then water will come, video cameras will come”.

This reflects the “feeling of contempt and hatred” that the Congress leader has for Hindu dharma and culture, as well as Chhath puja which is Bihar’s biggest festival and culture, Trivedi hit back.

The BJP leader said Prime Minister Modi, who is a pure vegetarian, observes fast for nine days during Navaratra. Modi had also observed a fast for eleven days during the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“Rahul ji, that is not a drama. Drama is that when your allies hold a press conference on ‘Eradication of Sanatan’ and then your people hold a press conference abroad on ‘Dismantling of Global Hindutva’, and then you say that the fight is with Hindu dharma shakti (power),” Trivedi said.

“And then a picture of you wearing ‘janeu over kurta’ is shown by your people at a press conference, and you come out of the temple and tell about your ‘gotra’, not your caste. This is called drama,” the BJP leader added. PTI PK RT