Rahul's 'would not have sent FM to seek US Prez coronation invite' remark sparks row; BJP hits back

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday said an INDIA bloc government would not have sent its foreign minister to the US to seek an invite for the prime minister to attend the American president's "coronation", remarks that evoked a sharp response from the BJP that accused him of resorting to "falsehood".

Speaking on the motion of thanks on the President's address in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi centred his address around on what a presidential address under an INDIA bloc government would look like.

"When we talk to the US, we wouldn't send our Foreign Minister to invite our PM to his (US President's) coronation. We will not send our foreign minister 3-4 times (to say) please invite our prime minister... because if we had a production system and were working on these technologies, the US President would come here and invite the PM," Gandhi said, triggering protests from the treasury benches with Union minister Kiren Rijiju asking him not to make "unsubstantiated allegations" on India's foreign policy.

Gandhi's remarks were an apparent reference to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar travelling to the US ahead of President Donald Trump's inauguration. Jaishankar, later represented India at the inauguration on January 20.

Hitting back at Gandhi, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar accused the Congress leader of resorting to "falsehood".

"Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi deliberately spoke a falsehood about my visit to the US in December 2024," Jaishankar said in a post on 'X'.

The external affairs minister said he visited the US to meet then Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NSA Jake Sullivan as well as to chair a meeting of India's Consuls General.

"During my stay, the incoming NSA-designate met with me," he said.

"At no stage was an invitation in respect of the PM discussed. It is common knowledge that our PM does not attend such events. In fact, India is generally represented by Special Envoys," Jaishankar said.

"Rahul Gandhi's lies may be intended politically. But they damage the nation abroad," he added.

The external affairs minister paid a six-day visit to the US from December 24 to 29. It was the first high-level trip from India to Washington after Trump won the US presidential election.

Last month, Jaishankar represented India at the inauguration of Trump as the 47th President of the United States.