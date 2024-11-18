Rai slams BJP 'inaction' over pollution crisis in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday directed sharp criticism towards the BJP-led central government for its lack of action in addressing the ongoing air pollution crisis in the national capital.

Addressing a press conference here, Rai said the Delhi government has directed the health department to form a special task force at LNJP Hospital to handle medical emergencies related to the pollution.

The government will also take all necessary measures and steps to control pollution in Delhi, he said in response to the question about odd-even. "I have directed health department to form special task force at LNJP Hospital to address medical emergency," Rai said.

Attacking the BJP, Rai said the entire north India was suffering from severe air pollution but the central government was "sleeping".

“During this critical time, the BJP is quiet and the central government seems to be in deep slumber, despite the urgent need for action,” Rai said, adding that the Centre should have taken immediate steps to address the pollution in north India.

“If the central government had collaborated and acted in a timely manner, people in Delhi wouldn’t have to face these hazardous conditions," he said.

"I also request the central government to take emergency measures," the minister added.

The Delhi government has enforced GRAP-IV measures after the AQI in the city worsened to "severe" levels. PTI NSM SJJ VIT NSM SKY SKY