Raichur hits state's highest temperature at 43 degrees Celsius, Bengaluru remains at 38.5

Bengaluru, Apr 29 (PTI) For the second consecutive day, the maximum temperature in Bengaluru city stayed at 38.5 degree Celsius, said C P Patil, Director of Meteorological Centre, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru, whereas Raichur hit the highest in the state at 43 degrees Celsius.

IMD had earlier predicted that Bengaluru maximum temperature will touch 39 degrees Celsius today.

While the highest maximum temperature recorded in Karnataka was in Raichur at 43 degrees Celsius, other districts in North Karnataka, namely Haveri, Vijayapura, Bagalkote, Kalaburgi and Koppal, witnessed a maximum temperature of over 40 degrees Celsius.

In South Karnataka, Davangere and Chikkanahalli saw maximum temperatures go over 40 degrees Celsius. PTI JR ANE