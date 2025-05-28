Raichur hospital prepares for potential COVID-19 surge amid zero cases

Bengaluru, May 28 (PTI) Even with zero cases, districts like Raichur are getting ready, in case there is a Covid-19 flare up.

PTI Videos visited the special ward that has been set up in RIMS hospital in Raichur on Wednesday.

“Our hospital is ready to take care of the Covid-infected patients. We have Block A and B, and beds are ready,” said Medical Superintendent of RIMS Hospital Arvind Sagar.

Amid growing concerns over rising Covid-19 cases, Karnataka’s Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had directed authorities to be fully prepared to handle any future situation on May 26.

“There is no need to worry for now. However, all the necessary facilities and equipment should be kept ready by analysing the situation that may occur, in advance. Keep the necessary things like ventilators, oxygen and medicines ready,” the CM was quoted as saying by his office in a statement.

On May 27, Karnataka's Minister for Medical Education, Skill Development, and Livelihood, Dr Sharan Prakash Patil had also stressed the importance of being prepared.

“We must conduct testing for all SARI cases. I have held meetings with directors of all medical education hospitals. We have arranged labs and testing will be done across four divisions. Instructions have been given to collect data on oxygen beds and ventilators,” Patil told media in a press conference called to discuss Covid preparedness on Tuesday.

According to the state health department, Karnataka's active cases count stands at 100 as of Tuesday. While the positivity rate in the last 24 hours is 9.44 per cent, total tests done in Karnataka in the last 24 hours is 381, including 361 RTPCR and 20 RAT tests.