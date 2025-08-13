Raid on crusher: Police took action due to political pressure, claims Himachal BJP MLA

Hamirpur (HP), August 13 (PTI) A day after police raided a stone crusher owned by Parveen Sharma, a close relative of Hamirpur BJP MLA Ashish Sharma, on charges of illegal mining, the legislator on Wednesday termed the action a political vendetta against him.

Addressing mediapersons here, Ashish Sharma said this "politically motivated" action was taken by the Hamirpur additional superintendent of police and his team as part of a "conspiracy" to tarnish his image.

Ashish Sharma was among the three Independent MLAs who voted for BJP Rajya Sabha candidate Harsh Mahajan last year. Later, he joined the BJP and was re-elected from Hamirpur in the by-elections.

Alleging that Police got a false FIR registered against Parveen Sharma, the MLA said he has submitted a written complaint to the DGP, SP, DCP, and the concerned police station in-charge in the matter.

Stating that the truth cannot be suppressed, Ashish Sharma alleged that the "false" action was taken under political pressure.

"With the blessings of the people of Hamirpur, me and my family will not bend down before false cases. We will fight against the corrupt officers with full force with Shankar Mahadev's blessings," he said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by ASP Rajesh found the crusher carrying out illegal quarrying of stones using a poclain and other machines on a site in Sujanpur, where mining was discontinued since July last year. The team confiscated several vehicles during the raid.

A case of theft under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act was registered in the matter. PTI COR BPL ARI