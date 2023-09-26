Raid on terror suspect's house in Jammu

Jammu, Sep 26 (PTI) The Special Investigation Agency (SIA) on Tuesday carried out a raid on the house of a former terrorist associate on the outskirts of Jammu, officials said. The counter-insurgency wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police searched the house of Mohd Iqbal at Peer Bagh locality of Sunjwan in the early hours and confiscated a mobile phone and two SIM cards for examination, they said.

The officials said that Iqbal, originally a resident of village Khor in Mahore Tehsil of Reasi district, was a former terrorist associate and the raid was conducted on the suspicion that he still has connections with terrorists.