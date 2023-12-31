Raids, cash hauls, political turmoil jeopardise Jharkhand’s journey in 2023

Ranchi, Dec 31 (PTI) It was a power-packed year for Jharkhand with high-profile arrests, political turmoil, searches and raids, cash hauls, deaths and gunfights between Naxals and security forces.

Advertisment

The year began tumultuously with the Jain community and Santhal tribes staking claim over 'Parasnath' or 'Hill deity Marang Buru'.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren remained in the news throughout the year for skipping as many as six summons by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged land and illegal mining scam. The year was saw the arrest of IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan.

On a positive note, the year saw implementation of an outreach scheme aimed at delivering benefits of government schemes to people, benefiting 58 lakh people. Players from the state performed well in national and international events.

Advertisment

The government’s crackdown on Maoists was severe. In all, 397 Maoists were arrested, nine killed, and 26 surrendered to security forces.

Security forces also managed to free 'Budha Pahad' in Garhwa and Latehar in Jharkhand, some 150km from state capital Ranchi, from the clutches of the Maoists. Soren became the first CM to visit there.

In the beginning of the year, Jains across the country staged massive protests demanding the scrapping of a notification designating Parasnath Hills as a tourist spot. They feared it would lead to drinking and consumption of nonveg food at Shri Sammed Shikharji, one of the holiest places for Jains.

Advertisment

A 72-year-old Jain monk, Sugyeysagar Maharaj, who was on fast against the government's decision, died in Jaipur on January 3.

The row escalated after tribals also staked a claim to Parasnath hill as 'Marang Buru' (hill deity or supreme source of power) and warned of a revolt.

ED summons to CM Soren, also executive president of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), made headlines.

Advertisment

The latest summons, the seventh, asked Soren to inform the investigating officer about the date, venue, and time of his choice so that his statement could be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Soren has accused the Centre of using central agencies to destabilise a democratically elected state government.

Soren had previously filed petitions before the Supreme Court and Jharkhand High Court seeking protection from ED's actions and terming the summons "unwarranted". Both courts dismissed his petitions.

The probe pertains to a "huge racket of illegal change of ownership of land by the mafia" in Jharkhand, according to the ED.

Advertisment

The agency has arrested 14 people in the case, including IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan, who had previously served as the director of the state social welfare department and deputy commissioner of Ranchi.

In early December, the Income-Tax department conducted raids against an Odisha-based distillery firm and some linked entities owned by the family of Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu from Ranchi. These raids resulted in the country's "highest-ever" cash haul of Rs 351 crore from Odisha, Jharkhand, and other places.

The year was also saw the state government and Speaker accusing the governor of being 'partisan'. Governor CP Radhakrishnan had expressed displeasure over law and order and corruption in state-run universities. He also commented on the illegal mining case involving Soren, stating that one should be ready to face consequences for their actions.

Advertisment

Earlier in the year, Congress legislators Naman Bixal Kongari, Irfan Ansari, and Rajesh Kachchap were arrested by West Bengal Police after Rs 49 lakh in cash was found in their vehicle in Howrah district. They were later released.

The BJP made organizational changes in the party. They handed over the command of the state to tribal leader and former CM Babulal Marandi, replacing Deepak Prakash. Former CM Raghubar Das was made Odisha Governor and former minister Amar Bauri was given the status of Leader of Opposition in the assembly.

Marandi, a former Union minister, was elected as the leader of the BJP legislative party on February 24, 2020. However, he could not get the status of the Leader of Opposition following defection charges in December 2020 after merging his Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) party with the BJP.

In December, a grand welcome was accorded to 15 Jharkhand workers who were rescued from the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi after 17 days of hope and despair.

Earlier this month, chief secretary Sukhdev Singh was removed from the top post just three months before retirement. Lalbiaktluanga Khiangte, a 1988-batch Jharkhand IAS officer, was appointed in his place.

In a fire tragedy in a multi-storey building in Dhanbad in February, 14 people, including women and children, were charred to death.

In October, India's first tribal cardinal, Telesphore P Toppo, was laid to rest at the 113-year-old St. Mary's Cathedral in Ranchi.

Jharkhand government awarded cash prizes totaling Rs 4.46 crore to 222 players who won medals in various national and international events.

The year also saw the implementation of several welfare schemes, including the setting up of Schools of Excellence, scholarships for students to top international universities, skilling of teachers through top IIMs, SAHAY Khel Yojana, among others. PTI NAM MNB