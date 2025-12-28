Raids conducted on spa centres in Jammu, some detained

Jammu, Dec 28 (PTI) Some people were detained as police here on Sunday carried out surprise raids at multiple spa centres to curb alleged "illegal and immoral activities", an official spokesperson said.

The raids were conducted in the Channi Himmat area, the police spokesperson said.

He said the operation was a well-planned and coordinated action carried out by Jammu Police in collaboration with the civil administration following repeated complaints about alleged "illegal and immoral activities" being carried out in certain spa centres.

During the operation, thorough checking of the spa centres was carried out. Relevant documents and registers maintained by the spa centres were scrutinised and digital video recorders along with other incriminating material were seized from suspicious sites for further examination, the spokesperson said.

Some people were detained for questioning as part of the investigation, he added.

According to police, an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Immigration and Foreigners Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the involvement of any wider network, police said. PTI TAS DIV DIV DIV