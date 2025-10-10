Raids in Srinagar at premises of terrorist associates

Srinagar, Oct 10 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday conducted raids at the premises of terrorist associates linked with banned outfits at multiple locations in the city here.

In its sustained efforts to dismantle the terror ecosystem and curb unlawful activities, Srinagar police conducted extensive raids at multiple locations across the city, a police spokesman said.

He said the searches were carried out at the residences of terrorist associates and overground workers (OGWs) affiliated with proscribed terrorist organisations, in connection with ongoing investigations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The coordinated search operations were conducted across various areas of Srinagar, targeting individuals involved in facilitating, aiding, or abetting terror-related activities, the spokesman said.

He said the searches were conducted at 21 premises across the city.

The searches were conducted in accordance with due legal procedure, in the presence of executive magistrates and independent witnesses, and under the supervision of senior officers of J-K police, the spokesman added.

The objective of these searches was to seize incriminating material such as documents, digital devices, and other evidence relevant to ongoing investigations, the spokesman said.

The raids also form part of a broader intelligence-gathering exercise aimed at pre-empting and disrupting any conspiratorial or terrorist activities threatening public peace and national security, he said.

The police said the decisive action underscores its commitment to identify and take firm legal action against all individuals involved in promoting or supporting terror-related and anti-national activities.