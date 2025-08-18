Raids on at Odisha engineer's properties over possession of assets, 'disproportionate' to income

Bhubaneswar, Aug 18 (PTI) Sleuths of the Odisha Vigilance Department on Monday launched a search operation at the properties of a government engineer for possessing assets, allegedly disproportionate to his known source of income, an officer said.

The raids are underway at the office and properties of the superintending engineer (SE) of the Angul irrigation division at eight locations, he said.

These locations are in Bhubaneswar, Rourkela, Sundargarh, Angul and Purusottampur in Ganjam district, the officer said.

"The raids are being conducted by vigilance teams, comprising three deputy superintendents of police, 10 inspectors, four assistant sub-inspectors and other supporting staff. The raids were launched after search warrants were issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Sundargarh," he added. PTI BBM BBM BDC