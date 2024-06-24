Raids on illicit liquor units in Thane and Raigad; goods worth over Rs 31 lakh destroyed

Thane, Jun 24 (PTI) Maharashtra excise department has conducted raids on several illicit liquor manufacturing centres in Thane and Raigad districts and disposed of alcohol and other materials valued at more than Rs 31 lakh, officials said on Monday.

State Excise Commissioner Dr Vijay Suryavanshi spearheaded the crackdown on Saturday and the exercise, conducted by nearly 130 personnel, also included use of boats at some places, a release by the Thane District Information Office said.

The raiding teams destroyed nearly 600 litres of hand furnace liquor, more than 69,000 litres of chemicals and other materials as well some distilleries, it said.

More than 30 cases have been registered under the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, Indian Penal Code and other legal provisions, it said. PTI COR GK