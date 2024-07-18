Raids on mines, stone quarries in Odisha’s Jajpur district

Jajpur (Odisha), Jul 18 (PTI) The state mines department on Thursday conducted extensive raids on mines and black stone quarries in Odisha's Jajpur district, following allegations by newly elected MLA Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo of widespread irregularities during the previous BJD government.

Led by joint director of mines Nirmalendu Narayan Singhdeo, the team included local MLA Sahoo, deputy director of mines TB Munda from Jajpur Road, mining officer Jay Prakash Nayak, and local police.

The raids were carried out in areas such as Lunibar, Chadheidhara, and Dankari, resulting in the seizure of an illegal poclain excavator and the sealing of a stone crusher.

Sahoo had previously petitioned the director of minor minerals, Jajpur collector, and revenue department, alleging rampant illegal mining in Dharmasala under the previous administration. He demanded a thorough investigation and emphasised the need for stringent action against those responsible.

Speaking to reporters Sahoo claimed that rampant illegal mining activities were going on in Rahadpur, Bichhakhandi, Anjira, Bajabati, Kusunpur, Chadheidhara, Lunibar, and Dankari, asserting that many quarry operators had exceeded their permitted extraction limits for significant profit.

Singhdeo said, "We are here to investigate based on the MLA's complaint. The directorate of minor minerals has formed a team to conduct a preliminary inquiry. Further investigations will determine if excessive mining occurred and whether regulations were breached. Surveys and additional measures will follow." PTI COR AAM AAM MNB