Raigad boat accident: Bodies of three missing fishermen recovered

Mumbai, Jul 28 (PTI) Bodies of three fishermen, who went missing after their boat capsized off the coast of Raigad in Maharashtra two days ago, were recovered by the search and rescue teams on Monday, an official said.

Local police, disaster management teams, and the Coast Guard were involved in the search efforts over the last two days, and even drones were used to locate the missing men, he said.

The official said the bodies were recovered from the coast of Dighode, Sasavne, and Kihim villages.

A boat carrying eight fishermen capsized in the Arabian Sea on Saturday. The boat from Karanja in Uran had gone for fishing near Alibaug. However, due to heavy rains and rough weather, it toppled and started sinking, prompting the fishermen to jump into the water and start swimming to save themselves.

Five fishermen managed to reach the shore after swimming in rough weather and heavy rains.

The bodies of Naresh Ram Shelar, Dhiraj Koli, and Mukesh Patil, residents of Uran, were sent to the district civil hospital for postmortem, the official said.