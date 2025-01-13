Raigad cops stop buffalo fighting competition after PETA alert

Thane/Alibag, Jan 13 (PTI) A buffalo fighting competition in Maharashtra's Raigad district was stopped by police after an alert from a animal welfare organisation, an official said on Monday.

The event was scheduled on Sunday in Tudil tehsil, he added.

A citizen informed the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), which then called up Raigad police, he said.

On the directions of Superintendent of Police Somnath Gharge, a team reached the site and stopped the event, the official added.

The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act 1960 strictly prohibits such fights and directives to this effect have been given by the Supreme Court from time to time. PTI COR BNM