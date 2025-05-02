Raigad guardian minister post should not be with 'goons', says Raut in dig at Shiv Sena

Mumbai, May 2 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday took a swipe at the Shiv Sena over the guardian ministership of Raigad district, saying the post should not be with "goons".

The Shiv Sena and the NCP, partners in the ruling Mahayuti alliance, are in a tussle over the Raigad guardian minister's post.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis earlier appointed Women and Child Development Minister and NCP leader Aditi Tatkare as the district's guardian minister. However, the move upset the Shiv Sena, as its party leader and Employment Guarantee Minister Bharat Gogawale, who represents Mahad in Raigad, was also vying for the post.

Fadnavis then put the decision on hold.

Speaking to reporters, Raut said, "The guardian ministership of a district like Raigad should not be with goons, but with someone who is measured and can fight corruption." He said Tatkare was a competent minister and the young face of the state. She has served as the president of the Raigad Zilla Parishad and knows the district well.

Raut said, "She is patient and not corrupt.

The dispute over the guardian ministership also has a local dimension, as Aditi Tatkare's father, NCP's Sunil Tatkare, represents the Raigad Lok Sabha seat. Of the six assembly segments in the district, three are with the Shiv Sena, while NCP, Shiv Sena (UBT) and BJP have one each. PTI PR ARU