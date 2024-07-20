Raigad has got 59 pc of average annual rainfall so far: Official

Alibag, Jul 20 (PTI) Raigad has received 59 per cent of its average annual monsoon rainfall as on Saturday, with many places in the district witnessing heavy rain in the past 24 hours, an official said.

In a 24-hour period that ended in the morning, Pen received 210 millimetres of rain, while the lowest was in Mahad at 65 mm, he said.

"As on 8:30am on Saturday, Raigad has received 59 per cent of its average annual monsoon rainfall. The figure for Alibag is 84.58 per cent, while the lowest, at 45.56 per cent, is in Mangaon," the official said.

"All the rivers in the district, comprising Savitri in Mahad, Aamba and Kundalica in Roha, Patal Ganga in Khalapur, Ulhas in Karjat and Gadhi in Panvel are flowing above the danger mark. A total of 62.64 cusecs of water is flowing from three gates of Bhira dam," the official said.

The water level of Salokh and Avsare dams is at 40 per cent of storage capacity, while it is 33 per cent in Ranivali in Srivardhan, the collectorate official said.