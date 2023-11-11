Raigad pharma factory fire: Victims’ bodies handed over to kin after DNA test

Alibag, Nov 11 (PTI) The bodies of 11 persons killed recently in a factory fire in Maharashtra’s Raigad district have been handed over to their families, even as the company has declared a payout of Rs 30 lakh for each of the victims’ kin, a police official said on Saturday.

Advertisment

Since the bodies were badly charred, DNA tests were conducted to ascertain the identity of the victims, the police official said. The bodies were handed over to the victims’ kin on Friday and were taken to their respective native places for final rites.

The pharma company, Blue Jet Healthcare, has announced financial assistance of Rs 30 for each of the victims’ kin, the official said, adding that the first such payout was made on Friday.

Eleven persons lost their lives and seven suffered injuries after a fire erupted at the company’s plant at Mahad MIDC, 170 km from Mumbai, on November 3.

Advertisment

The preliminary probe suggested that it was triggered by an electric short circuit, an official had said.

A senior official of the pharmaceutical company has been booked for alleged culpable homicide following the death of 11 persons in their factory, the police said on Friday.

While the senior employee who was responsible for the plant’s maintenance has been arrested, two others have also been named in the case, an official had said.

Based on a complaint lodged by one of the injured labourers, a first information report was registered under sections 304 (culpable homicide but not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the official said. PTI COR NR