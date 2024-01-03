Raigad police detected 93 per cent of murder cases between 2018 and 2013: Officials

Alibag, Jan 3 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra’s Raigad district have detected 173 of 187 murder cases registered by them between 2018 and 2023, with a detection rate of about 93 per cent, officials said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

According to the Raigad police, 435 rape cases were registered in the district in the past six years, of which only one case remained undetected.

While 663 offences of molestation were recorded in the district and 643 of them were solved, 623 out of 696 cases of child abduction cases were detected, the police said.

The police have not been able to detect 73 offences in the past six years, they said.

As far as attempt-to-murder and theft cases are concerned, the detection rate stood at 99 per cent and 78 per cent, respectively, they said.

Of the 926 riot-related offences registered by the Raigad police in the six years, only two could not be solved, they added. PTI COR NR