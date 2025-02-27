Raigad revenue official booked by ACB for bribery

Thane, Feb 27 (PTI) A revenue official from Raigad district was booked on Thursday for allegedly demanding a bribe, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said.

An FIR was registered against Kapil Gorpade (39), Tehsildar of Poladpur, who is yet to be arrested, said ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police Shashikant Padawe.

"He sought Rs 2.5 lakh from a person to issue an order related to a piece of land. We laid a trap two times but the accused did not accept the money. We registered an FIR under Prevention of Corruption Act after our probe found prima facie truth in the complaint," the official added. PTI COR BNM