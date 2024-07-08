Raigad sees heavy rainfall, Tala gets 287 mm; normal life affected

Alibag, Jul 8 (PTI) Maharashtra's Raigad district witnessed very heavy rainfall on Monday, with Tala getting 287 millimetres till noon, an official said.

As per data shared by the district collectorate, Mhasala received 273 millimetres of rain, followed by 255 mm in Murud, 170 mm in Alibag, 131 mm in Shrivardhan, 93 mm in Roha and 92 mm in Mangaon.

It caused flooding in several parts of the district, leading to closure of Roha-Alibag road for several hours after a river breached its banks at Ramraje village, while rainwater entered houses in Mangaon as well as Tondare in Panvel taluka, the official said.

Due to rains in Ladvali village in Mahad taluka, the road to Raigad Fort has been closed, he said.

"The water level of the rivers here has not reached danger mark as yet. Raigad saw very heavy rainfall in the early hours of the day, before the situation normalised in the morning with intermittent showers. Eleven villages in Murud taluka were affected due to rains through the night," the official said.

The wall of a culvert collapsed in Birwadi in Murud, after which five persons from a nearby house were shifted as a precautionary measure, he added.

In Navenage in Mahad, the wall of a cooperative credit society collapsed, though no one was hurt, the official said.