Raigad ZP deputy engineer held for bribery

Thane, Jan 23 (PTI) A Raigad Zilla Parishad deputy engineer was arrested on Thursday for allegedly seeking and accepting a bribe from a contractor, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said.

Pravin More, deputy engineer (construction) posted at Srivardhan sub-division, allegedly sought a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a contractor who had built a 'mahila samaj sadan' for the Zilla Parishad, the official said.

"He was held in a trap laid by the ACB while accepting Rs 10,000 from the complainant. More has been charged under Prevention of Corruption Act. A case was registered at Srivardhan police station," the official said. PTI COR BNM