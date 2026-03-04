Raijor Dal announces first list of 11 candidates for Assam Assembly polls

Guwahati, Mar 4 (PTI) Opposition Raijor Dal on Wednesday declared the first list of 11 candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, a day after the Congress announced its nominees for 42 seats.
Though initially Raijor Dal was part of a Congress-led alliance, the seat-sharing agreement between the two parties has not been finalised yet.
Of the 11 candidates declared by Raijor Dal, the Margherita constituency has candidates from both opposition parties.
According to the list signed by its president Akhil Gogoi, present Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal, who joined the Raijor Dal on February 16, has been nominated from the Goalpara East seat.
Gogoi won the Sivasagar constituency as an Independent candidate in the last Assam Assembly polls.
The party's first list has not named Gogoi.
The Congress on Tuesday announced its first list of 42 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Assam, fielding its state unit chief Gaurav Gogoi from the Jorhat seat.
Elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly are expected in April. PTI TR TR BDC