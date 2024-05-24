Raijor Dal chief showed 'disrespect' to leaders of ally Cong: Bora

Guwahati, May 24 (PTI) Trouble seems to be brewing in the United Opposition Front Assam (UOFA) with state Congress president Bhupen Bora writing a letter to ally Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi for allegedly expressing "disrespect" to the national party's leaders.

In an interview with a local daily, Gogoi reportedly remarked that the candidates, and not the leaders, of the Congress had worked hard during the Lok Sabha polls in the state.

Bora sent a letter to the Sivasagar MLA on Friday stating that all Congress leaders and workers are annoyed with Gogoi's statement which is "extremely misleading and highly uncalled for", particularly by the president of an allied party.

"I believe you are underestimating our party's strength. Each of the 20 meetings you addressed was organised by our candidates in association with our local organisation. We - I, our leaders and candidates - are nothing without our grassroots organisations. Therefore, it is wrong on your part to show disrespect to our organisation,'' he said.

In the interview, Gogoi reportedly said that he admits that the opposition (UOFA) did not fight the elections properly as they did not have enough money or logistic support with the Congress not coordinating and it would not be ''wrong to say that instead of the party, it was the candidates who had worked hard during the elections''.

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief in his letter pointed out that the party's high command had also extended its support to the local organisation.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spent eight days in Assam during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Priyanka Gandhi spent two days, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge visited Guwahati and Barpeta and AICC Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh was present in all the constituencies.

Gogoi said that the party had selected good candidates and so in that case, ''the credit goes to APCC for proposing their names and AICC for selecting them which is also the mark of a good organisation'', Bora said.

"AICC is very shocked by your comments. If you do not correct it, our party will be compelled to react. In short, please keep Congress out of your comments, just as we keep RD (Raijor Dal) out of ours," Bora added.

Gogoi is yet to respond to the letter but his party's working president Bhasco de Saikia said that Bora's letter has hurt and created confusion in the minds of both Raijor Dal and Congress workers.

''Raijor Dal had not put up any candidate in the Lok Sabha elections but the party had whole-heartedly campaigned for the UOFA candidates,'' he said.

Saikia said that Gogoi had attacked the BJP in the interview but a section of people with vested interests is out to create a rift in the united opposition as it has been decided that they will contest the 2026 elections together. PTI DG SBN DG SBN NN