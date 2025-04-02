Rail accidents came down to 81 in FY25: Vaishnaw

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Railway safety has improved with the number of rail accidents coming down significantly to 81 in the last financial year from the 400 earlier, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw asserted on Wednesday.

During the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha, he also said that continuous efforts are being made, including by way of technological and procedural changes and training methods, to further bring down the rail accidents in the country.

Vaishnaw said there has been a very significant improvement in railway safety.

"During Lalu ji time, there were around 700 accidents per year, during Mamata Ji's time, there were around 400 accidents, during Kharge ji's time, there were around 385 accidents...In the just closed financial year (2024-25), the number has reduced from 400 to 81, there has been a very significant improvement," he said.

Lalu Prasad Yadav, Mamata Banerjee and Mallikarjun Kharge had served as railways ministers.

To a query about instances of delay in filing of FIRs for crimes related to railways, the minister said the GRP (Government Railway Police) of each state and RPF (Railway Protection Force) continuously have discussions and implementation of the system for zero FIRs will help address the issues. PTI RAM DV DV