Rail budget no record breaking but failed budget, says opposition slamming rail ministry

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) The opposition on Monday slammed the Railways ministry in the Lok Sabha, saying making Instagram reels will not help the public behemoth which is on a "ventilator" due to poor management of the government.

Participating in the debate on the Demands for Grants under the control of the Ministry of Railways for 2025-26, Congress' Varsha Gaikwad said claims that the rail budget was a "record-breaking" measure were wrong and it was, in fact, a "failed budget".

She said the present government was creating a narrative that every development started after 2014. But the "devil lies in details" and available facts show that the financial health of the public carrier was in bad shape and it was on a "ventilator".

She alleged that revenues were falling and making (Instagram) reels would not help in any way. According to her, the Railways was the only one in the race and it still stands at the runner-up position and not the top.

She wondered whether the Railways like all profit-making public entities would also land up with the "friends" (mitra) of the ruling dispensation.

Gaikwad alleged that the rail Kavach system, developed to prevent accidents, was being used by the minister to protect himself and not passengers and the trains. She said he continues in office despite a series of accidents under his watch.

Participating in the debate, Trinamool Congress MP Satabdi Roy said no amount of compensation would bring back those killed in rail accidents. The imposition of cancellation charges on tickets was "torture" for passengers, she added.

The MP from West Bengal's Birbhum said passengers using high-end trains were being served 'biryani' but those on board ordinary trains who survive on 'dal-chawal' are deprived of even basic facilities.

Samajwadi Party's Lalji Verma claimed that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has not increased the budget for facilities in trains. The MP from Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar said facilities at stations need to be improved along with the punctuality of trains.

Raising the issue of falling passenger amenities, another Trinamool Congress MP, Kalyan Banerjee, said the allocation for this has been falling.

He also said that the CAG has raised concerns over poor hygiene and the quality of food served by the railways.

On manpower shortage, Banerjee said, 20,000 posts of loco pilots and assistant loco pilots are lying vacant, putting pressure on the existing lot.

Sachithanantham R of the CPIM demanded the allotment of more funds for KAVACH in the interest of passenger safety. PTI NAB ASK DP DP NSD NSD